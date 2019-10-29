Samsung Engineering Q3 net jumps 28 pct on increased sales
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., a plant construction affiliate of Samsung Group, said Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit jumped 28.2 percent from a year earlier on the back of strong sales from overseas projects.
Net profit for the July-September period stood at 70.9 billion won (US$60 million), compared with a profit of 55.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Sales surged 25.3 percent on-year to 1.6 trillion won in the third quarter, while operating profit climbed 18.1 percent on-year to 99.8 billion won in the cited period.
Samsung Engineering said its projects secured in 2017 and 2018 are starting to generate sales, while robust earnings from its chemical plant projects lifted its third-quarter bottom line.
For the first nine months of the year, Samsung Engineering posted sales of 4.6 trillion won and operating profit of 318.8 billion won.
Through the third quarter, Samsung Engineering secured 1.9 trillion won worth of new orders. The company said it expects to secure more chemical plant orders in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.
Shares in Samsung Engineering increased 0.3 percent to 16,800 won on the Seoul bourse, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.04 percent decline. The earnings results were released after the market closed.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
