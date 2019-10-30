S. Korea hosts 5G fair to promote exports of immersive contents
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday opened a 5G fair to help local companies export their latest immersive content products.
South Korean companies showcased their goods to prospective overseas partners at the two-day fair at an exhibition center in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
Participants included officials from telecom service related companies from Finland, Denmark, Qatar and Oman.
In August, Seoul earmarked 18.8 billion won (US$16.1 million) to help content companies create advertising, formulate sales and development strategies and make prototypes that can be shown.
South Korea announced in early October that it plans to inject some 1.3 trillion won by 2023 to build up its 5G-based immersive contents industry.
At the gathering, companies, like Holoworks, Dike and G Smart Global, unveiled augmented reality solutions that can be used to conduct remote medical operations, high fidelity super-wide live video transmission and augmented reality contents that can be used with a transparent display and cutting-edge mobile devices.
The ministry said it will convene a 5G investment pitching conference, which will allow officials to share the latest information on the state of 5G to buyers and ways to forge business ties.
South Korea was the first country in the world to launch full-fledged commercial 5G services, on April 3. The services provide super fast connection speeds, low latency and the ability to connect many more devices without the system being bogged down.
Asia's fourth-largest economy said that it wants to work with other countries to expand 5G coverage.
Many countries in the Middle East have set up and are in the process of expanding 5G networks that will require them to provide more meaningful contents to users.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92
-
5
Netflix to release 'Kingdom' season 2 next year