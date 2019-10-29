Yonhap News Summary
The following is second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
SEOUL -- North Korea rejected South Korea's offer for working-level talks about the fate of a long-suspended joint tour program to Mount Kumgang, insisting on discussing the matter in writing, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
Saying that it is "unnecessary" to hold such a face-to-face meeting, the North insisted on discussing the removal of South Korea-built facilities at the mountain on its east coast through the exchange of documents as it earlier proposed, according to the ministry.
-----------------
(LEAD) Chinese military plane enters KADIZ after prior notification for first time
SEOUL -- A Chinese military plane entered South Korea's air defense identification zone after sending prior notification on Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, in a turnaround from China's practice of breaching the zone without notice.
The plane, believed to be Y-9 transport aircraft, sent advance notices before entering the South Korean air defense identification zone (KADIZ) twice over waters near the country's southern island of Jeju. It stayed in the zone for about 77 minutes in total, according to the officer.
-----------------
Moon asks Saemaul Movement leaders to help promote national unity, co-prosperity
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday publicly commended South Korea's rural development campaign spearheaded by late President Park Chung-hee, father of his ousted predecessor, saying the movement shouldn't be a bygone task but a living one.
Moon was addressing a conference of Saemaul Undong (Movement) leaders nationwide held in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. It marked his first attendance at the annual event since taking office in May 2017.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung SDI Q3 net up slightly on equity gains
SEOUL -- Samsung SDI Co., a major battery maker in South Korea, said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit increased slightly due to gains from equity ties with its affiliates.
Net profit for the July-September period stood at 217.3 billion won (US$186 million), compared with 214 billion won from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
BTS brings historic world tour to close with finale in Seoul
SEOUL -- K-pop superband BTS' more than one-year-long globe-trotting concert journey will come to a successful close Tuesday with the finale show in Seoul, the capital of the septet's home country.
The final edition of BTS' three-day concerts in Seoul, set for Tuesday evening at Seoul Olympic Stadium, caps the sensational "Love Yourself" world tour and its extension, "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself."
-----------------
Taxi drivers call on ride-hailing service Tada to cease operations
SEOUL -- A taxi industry body urged Tada, a ride-hailing service, to terminate its business on Tuesday, a day after prosecutors indicted the company's heads on charges of running a transportation business without a license and declared the app-based business illegal.
In a joint press conference with independent lawmaker Kim Kyung-jin, Kook Chul-hee, chief of the Seoul Private Taxi Association, said "the prosecution's indictment brought the illegality of these taxi operators to light."
-----------------
(LEAD) Fine dust advisory issued nationwide
SEOUL -- A fine dust advisory was issued in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and many other parts of the country Tuesday, as local weather forecasters warn about a steady influx of yellow dust from abroad during the day.
In Seoul, the advisory for PM 10, or fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, was issued at 5 a.m., according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
-----------------
Seoul stocks end lower, snap 3-day winning streak
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks snapped a three-day rally to end slightly lower Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. rate decision despite hopes for eased global trade tension, analysts said. The Korean won firmed against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.91 point, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,092.69. Trading volume was moderate at 350.6 million shares worth 3.91 trillion won (US$3.36 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 419 to 391.
-----------------
