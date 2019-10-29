Hyundai names new chief for Genesis
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday that it has promoted William Lee, an executive vice president, as new chief of the automaker's Genesis division in the latest move to boost global sales of independent luxury brand vehicles.
Lee will replace Manfred Fitzgerald who is set to leave the carmaker on Thursday. Lee will start his new job on Nov. 1.
Hyundai said it expects Lee to lead the brand's global expansion by leveraging his overseas business operations expertise.
"Lee's U.S. market experience will be particularly beneficial and makes him the perfect match for this position. North America is an imperative market for the Genesis brand," the carmaker said.
Lee has led various Hyundai Motor overseas operations, including as Americas region executive advisor and the first CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.
Hyundai Motor Group has recently undergone personnel reshuffling, including naming Mark Del Rosso as the new chief executive officer for Genesis' operations in the U.S. and Canada.
Hyundai sold 13,350 Genesis vehicles in the U.S. in the January-August period, up from 8,490 units in the same period of last year, corporate data showed.
For 2018, 10,312 Genesis models were sold, Hyundai Motor America said.
In December, the G70 beat out 19 rivals, including the BMW 3 series, to win the 2019 MotorTrend Car of the Year award, a first for a South Korean carmaker.
