Gov't mulling revoking Kolon Life Science's innovative drug company status
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health ministry said Wednesday that it is considering revoking Kolon Life Science's innovative drug company certification for mislabeling and falsely reporting ingredients in its gene therapy drug, Invossa.
A key material used in Invossa came from a kidney cell instead of from cartilage as stated in the document submitted for approval, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Government regulators added that the company intentionally did not disclose additional data it discovered before submitting the joint cartilage treatment drug for approval.
The authorities have taken steps to retrieve the 8.2 billion won (US$7 million) Kolon Life received from the government when it won the innovative pharmaceutical company designation in Oct. 2015. The money was allocated to help the company conduct research and development (R&D).
Of the total, the government aims to get back 2.5 billion won from the company first, with the remainder to be decided following the ongoing investigations by prosecutors.
Asia's fourth-largest economy offers the innovation certification to companies that have the ability to develop innovative drugs and can export such products abroad.
The certification system, introduced in 2012, has allowed some drugmakers to enjoy an edge in winning local R&D projects, get corporate tax exemption and secure favorable loans that can be used to market their products abroad.
In March, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced that production and sales of Invossa would be halted and all drugs on the market would be recalled.
In May, the drug safety agency said it would take steps to revoke the license for the drug, with formal cancellation being confirmed in early July.
Kolon Life, meanwhile, acknowledged that a substance in the joint pain treatment drug had been mislabeled but said no one has suffered from any medical complications. It pledged to keep close tabs on all people who have received treatment for upwards of 15 years.
A total of 438 hospitals and clinics have administered 3,707 shots of the drug so far, with some 3,014 people having used the drug.
