Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 October 30, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/07 Sunny 0

Busan 20/10 Sunny 0

