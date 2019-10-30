Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Oct. 30
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Gov't contemplating response to N. Korea's rejection of dialogue offer
-- (News Focus) BTS shatters cultural barriers with yearlong world tour
-- (Yonhap Feature) S. Korean 'ajummas' gain confidence with English
Economy & Finance
-- Gov't to hold meeting on safety of Boeing's 737 NG jets
-- Samsung signs MOU with Saudi Arabia on entertainment city project
-- Samsung introduces new foldable phone design
(END)
