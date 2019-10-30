Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower on downbeat earnings

All Headlines 09:29 October 30, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Wednesday, as investors digested a slew of quarterly reports and waited for a U.S. rate decision.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 8.75 points, or 0.42 percent, to reach 2,083.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The market sentiment was muted on disappointing earnings reports by local companies. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision, with rising odds of further rate cuts to spur the slowing economy.

Tech shares were down. Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.57 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.96 percent.

Samsung C&T, Samsung's construction unit, inched up 0.1 percent following reports that the company will join a massive entertainment city development project in Saudi Arabia.

Hyundai Steel, the nation's No. 2 steelmaker, sank 2.88 percent after its net losses widened in the third quarter from a year earlier due to higher raw material costs.

The local currency was trading at 1,168.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.7 won from Tuesday's close.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

