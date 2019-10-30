Seoul stocks open lower on downbeat earnings
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Wednesday, as investors digested a slew of quarterly reports and waited for a U.S. rate decision.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 8.75 points, or 0.42 percent, to reach 2,083.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The market sentiment was muted on disappointing earnings reports by local companies. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision, with rising odds of further rate cuts to spur the slowing economy.
Tech shares were down. Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.57 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.96 percent.
Samsung C&T, Samsung's construction unit, inched up 0.1 percent following reports that the company will join a massive entertainment city development project in Saudi Arabia.
Hyundai Steel, the nation's No. 2 steelmaker, sank 2.88 percent after its net losses widened in the third quarter from a year earlier due to higher raw material costs.
The local currency was trading at 1,168.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.7 won from Tuesday's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92
-
5
U.S. suggests expanding crisis concept in alliance manual to include own contingencies: sources