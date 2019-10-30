Taihan Electric Wire wins $89 mln deal in U.S.
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Taihan Electric Wire Co., a major cable maker in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won two orders in the United States for 105 billion won (US$89 million).
Taihan said it secured two separate contracts from an unidentified American firm to set up power networks in Long Island in the eastern U.S. Taihan said it will not only supply cable products but also do construction work and conduct test operations.
With the latest deal, Taihan has secured 270 billion won worth of orders in the U.S. this year, double last year's figure and its best performance since 2000.
