S. Korea men's, women's football coaches set sights on winning regional title
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Host South Korea will be out to win both the men's and women's titles at an upcoming regional football tournament, the teams' head coaches said Tuesday.
Paulo Bento, the men's bench boss, and Colin Bell, the new head coach of the women's team, discussed their goals for the 2019 East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at the tournament kickoff press conference.
The eighth edition of the regional competition will run from Dec. 10-18 in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. South Korea has hosted two previous tournaments.
The South Korean men, ranked 39th in the world, are going for their third straight title and their fifth overall. They will be up against Japan (No. 28), China (No. 69) and Hong Kong (No. 145).
"The men's team has left a mark in this tournament, and I understand the importance of this tournament," Bento said. "We've won four championships, including the last two. This means our fans will have high expectations this time around. The one thing I can promise our fans is we'll do the absolute best we can."
The women's team, ranked 20th, won the inaugural title in 2005. Three-time defending champions North Korea have withdrawn, leaving South Korea to compete against Japan (No. 10), China (No. 16) and Chinese Taipei (No. 40).
The tournament will be the South Korean coaching debut for Bell, an Englishman who was hired earlier this month.
"The main objective is to win matches. It's important to instill this mentality in players," Bell said. "We'll use these games to instill this style of play we're looking to adapt to and create and build. That'd be a very large objective."
Two stadiums in the city, Busan Gudeok Stadium and Busan Asiad Main Stadium, will host the matches.
The women's team will open play against China at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Gudeok Stadium, and the men's opener will be against Hong Kong at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Asiad Main Stadium.
The South Korean women will next play Chinese Taipei at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Asiad, and the men will face China at 7:30 p.m. on the same day at the same venue.
The women's finale will be against Japan at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Gudeok. The men's final match will also be against Japan, at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Asiad.
The South Korean men boast superior all-time records against all three opponents: 41-23-14 (wins-draws-losses) against Japan, 19-13-2 against China and 20-5-2 against Hong Kong.
The South Korean women have gone 4-10-16 against Japan, 4-5-27 against China and 12-2-4 against Chinese Taipei.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92
-
5
Netflix to release 'Kingdom' season 2 next year