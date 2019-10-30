Men's football coach embraces rivalry with Japan
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Paulo Bento may be Portuguese, but as the head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, he has a good grasp of the often bitter sporting history between his team and Japan.
So when the two sides renew their rivalry at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship in South Korea in December, Bento will "take things seriously."
"I fully understand the meaning of this match," Bento said at the tournament's kickoff press conference on Tuesday in Seoul. "And it will be more heated than any other match. It'll be our last match of the tournament, and hopefully we'll finish the competition on a high note and get the result we want."
The biennial regional competition will run from Dec. 10-18. South Korea will play Hong Kong in their opener on Dec. 11, followed by China on Dec. 15 and then Japan on Dec. 18. South Korea will go for their third straight title and their fifth overall.
South Korea lead Japan with 41 wins, 23 draws and 14 losses all time. Their most recent showdown came at the 2017 EAFF E-1 Football Championship held in Japan, and South Korea prevailed 4-1 behind two goals by forward Kim Shin-wook.
But that victory came on the heels of three draws and two losses in their five previous meetings, and it was South Korea's first win since May 2010. Diplomatic tensions between the neighbors, stemming from their trade spat, will only add spice to the upcoming contest.
"No matter what the tournament is, we'll have to do the best we can and approach it professionally," Bento said. "We've won four championships, including the last two. This means our fans will have high expectations this time around. The one thing I can promise our fans is we'll do the absolute best we can."
The EAFF event isn't part of FIFA's international match calendar, meaning clubs are under no obligation to release their international players for this tournament. Bento will have to pick his players from the domestic K League and other Asian leagues whose seasons will be over by then, and he won't have the services of Europe-based stars such as Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.
Bento said he'll have to prepare for the EAFF matches differently compared to other matches he'd coached.
"It'll be an opportunity for us to look at different players, and you'll see some fresh faces on our roster," Bento said. "I don't know how the preparations went for previous E-1 championships, but my mentality is we have to do the best we can in whatever circumstances we're in."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92
-
5
Netflix to release 'Kingdom' season 2 next year