LS-Nikko Copper signs 15-year deal to buy copper concentrate from FQM
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- LS-Nikko Copper Inc., a leading copper-processing company in South Korea, said Wednesday it has signed a 15-year deal with Canadian mining giant First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Ltd. to purchase a total of 1.8 million tons of copper concentrate.
Under the deal, LS-Nikko will receive 120,000 tons per year of copper concentrate from the Cobre Panama mine operated by FQM in Panama for 15 years starting in 2020.
The Cobre Panama is the world's 10th-largest copper concentrate mine with an estimated reserve of 2.1 billion tons, according to LS-Nikko. With the latest deal, the company claimed it can produce 3.3 trillion won (US$2.8 billion) worth of metal.
The deal includes an offtake agreement that LS-Nikko can secure a share of cooper concentrate output from the mine, allowing the company to have a stable supply of copper concentrate.
LS Corp., the holding company of South Korean conglomerate LS Group, owns a 50.1 percent stake in LS-Nikko, with the remaining 49.9 percent held by Japan Korea Joint Smelting Co.
