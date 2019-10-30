S. Korea launches open banking service
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea launched a preliminary service for its new open banking system Wednesday, under which a bank user may use virtually all banking services of any bank here with just one application.
The new system allows bank customers to use any mobile application of their choosing to access their bank accounts at any local bank and also to withdraw or transfer their savings from any bank account.
For instance, someone could use the application of one local bank to access an account at a different bank and send money to or from any other account held.
Currently, 10 local lenders are taking part in the preliminary service, but the other eight banks, including internet-only banks, are expected to join the new banking system soon, the top financial watchdog, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), has said.
The open banking system will be fully launched Dec. 18 when the banks completely open their payment system to fintech firms as well, further enhancing convenience and lowering the cost of financial transactions for their customers.
The FSC said open access to the payment system, along with the banks' joint access to accounts, will significantly lower transaction costs to only about 10 percent of the current costs.
The financial regulator has said it may also consider further expanding the service to include smaller retail lenders from next year.
(END)
-
1
