Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Electronics Q3 net down 30.5 pct on sluggish mobile biz

All Headlines 15:24 October 30, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit dropped 30.5 percent from a year earlier due to its lackluster mobile business.

The South Korean electronics maker said its net earnings stood at 345.7 billion won (US$296 million) in the July-September period, compared with 497.1 billion won a year ago.

Its sales rose 1.8 percent on-year to 15.7 trillion won, and its operating profit gained 4.4 percent to 781.4 billion won in the third quarter, the largest quarterly result since 2009, the company said.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#LG Electronics #Q3 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!