Korean National Ballet to stage new Disney-like ballet 'Hoi Rang'
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korean National Ballet's new original piece, "Hoi Rang," is a Walt Disney-like love story about a female warrior that will possibly appeal to audiences both at home and abroad, the company's chief director said Wednesday.
"We've prepared 'Hoi Rang' for three years as part of our yearslong campaign to create our original ballet series based on Korean tales and sentiments," Kang Sue-jin, the artistic director of the KNB, said in a press conference. "It's like a Walt Disney fairy tale that everybody loves."
Based on a narrative published in the early 1900s, "Hoi Rang" is the third ballet repertoire ever created by the KNB, following "Prince Hodong" (2009) and "Heo Nan Seol Heon -- Su Wol Kyung Hwa" (2017).
It is a tale about Rang, a woman who disguises herself as a man and joins the army in place of her ill father. She distinguishes herself in battles and eventually falls in love with her commander.
The life story of Rang resembles Disney's "Mulan" in her adventurous and enterprising character, who plays a role in a war.
"We can find this kind of story, such as a woman who is pushing the limit, everywhere in the world," said Kang, who once was the most famed ballerina in Korea. "Therefore, it will be a challenge for the main female dancer, who has to dance like a man in most scenes."
Choreographer Kang Hyo-hyung, a former soloist dancer at the KNB, said she has tried to develop the story more swiftly and filled the piece with spectacular and dynamic group dances and duet dances in a fast pace.
Unlike other classic ballets, including "Swan Lake" and "Giselle," "Hoi Rang" has many exciting and dynamic battle scenes by groups of male dancers.
"I focused my choreography on speed," she said. "I hope people hold their breath while enjoying these spectacular and dynamic dances, and finally utter an exclamation of surprise."
A group dance of male warriors at the end of the first act will be the highlight of "Hoi Rang," she added.
"Hoi Rang" will run from next Wednesday to Nov. 10 at Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul.
