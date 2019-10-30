KCC 224,000 DN 3,500

KISWire 22,100 DN 150

NEXENTIRE 9,350 DN 110

CHONGKUNDANG 91,600 DN 400

HankookShellOil 332,500 DN 1,000

LotteFood 432,000 DN 500

BukwangPharm 14,500 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 38,300 UP 150

TaekwangInd 1,106,000 UP 13,000

SsangyongCement 5,860 DN 80

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,800 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 43,150 DN 850

HITEJINRO 28,200 UP 500

Yuhan 221,000 UP 500

SLCORP 21,250 DN 950

CJ LOGISTICS 153,500 0

DOOSAN 78,700 DN 800

DaelimInd 92,700 UP 1,300

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13400 DN150

AK Holdings 31,750 DN 100

LOTTE 36,700 DN 300

TONGYANG 1,445 DN 35

DongkukStlMill 5,970 DN 100

Daesang 21,500 DN 50

SKNetworks 5,810 0

ORION Holdings 15,950 DN 50

SBC 16,100 0

Hyundai M&F INS 25,700 DN 550

KAL 24,450 DN 350

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,370 UP 50

LG Corp. 69,100 DN 400

SsangyongMtr 2,280 DN 50

BoryungPharm 13,600 UP 750

L&L 11,800 DN 100

NamyangDairy 471,500 DN 9,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 44,650 DN 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,000 DN 950

Shinsegae 239,500 UP 6,000

Nongshim 240,000 DN 2,500

SGBC 38,400 DN 50

(MORE)