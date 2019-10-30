KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 224,000 DN 3,500
KISWire 22,100 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 9,350 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 91,600 DN 400
HankookShellOil 332,500 DN 1,000
LotteFood 432,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,500 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,300 UP 150
TaekwangInd 1,106,000 UP 13,000
SsangyongCement 5,860 DN 80
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,800 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 43,150 DN 850
HITEJINRO 28,200 UP 500
Yuhan 221,000 UP 500
SLCORP 21,250 DN 950
CJ LOGISTICS 153,500 0
DOOSAN 78,700 DN 800
DaelimInd 92,700 UP 1,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13400 DN150
AK Holdings 31,750 DN 100
LOTTE 36,700 DN 300
TONGYANG 1,445 DN 35
DongkukStlMill 5,970 DN 100
Daesang 21,500 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,810 0
ORION Holdings 15,950 DN 50
SBC 16,100 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,700 DN 550
KAL 24,450 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,370 UP 50
LG Corp. 69,100 DN 400
SsangyongMtr 2,280 DN 50
BoryungPharm 13,600 UP 750
L&L 11,800 DN 100
NamyangDairy 471,500 DN 9,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,650 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,000 DN 950
Shinsegae 239,500 UP 6,000
Nongshim 240,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 38,400 DN 50
