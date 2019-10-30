KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DWS 34,750 DN 200
Hyosung 83,700 DN 800
Binggrae 55,000 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 20,000 0
LotteChilsung 139,500 DN 9,000
HyundaiMtr 122,500 0
AmoreG 84,500 UP 12,800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,200 DN 250
POSCO 211,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 92,000 0
SAMSUNG SDS 204,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,950 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,270 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 50,900 DN 900
SamsungElec 50,400 DN 700
NHIS 12,100 DN 100
SK Discovery 22,400 DN 450
LS 47,750 DN 2,250
GC Corp 119,000 UP 2,000
Hanmi Science 43,600 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 114,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 61,500 DN 1,200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,900 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 DN 3,000
Kogas 39,350 DN 350
KSOE 122,500 DN 5,500
Hanwha Chem 16,150 DN 700
OCI 62,900 DN 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,150 DN 300
KorZinc 438,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,250 DN 450
SYC 48,250 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 43,150 DN 1,850
IS DONGSEO 31,600 DN 500
S-Oil 101,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 120,000 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 51,300 UP 1,200
DSME 28,600 DN 800
AMOREPACIFIC 184,000 UP 23,000
