KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS E&C 30,850 UP 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,100 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 230,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 116,500 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,170 DN 30
SKC 44,150 DN 100
GS Retail 38,850 UP 50
Ottogi 567,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 21,100 UP 100
DaeduckElec 10,550 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,520 DN 125
HtlShilla 78,400 UP 3,300
KiaMtr 42,300 DN 400
Donga Socio Holdings 87,200 UP 1,500
SK hynix 81,500 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 610,000 DN 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,000 DN 600
Hanwha 23,550 DN 250
DB HiTek 17,150 UP 50
CJ 81,600 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 28,300 UP 50
LGInt 15,450 DN 350
KumhoPetrochem 69,500 DN 1,900
Mobis 238,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,650 DN 1,300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 DN 250
S-1 94,300 DN 500
Hanchem 94,000 DN 700
UNID 46,950 DN 1,000
KEPCO 25,850 UP 750
SamsungSecu 33,850 DN 250
SKTelecom 234,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 47,200 DN 800
HyundaiElev 73,700 DN 2,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,800 DN 50
Hanon Systems 11,650 DN 350
SK 256,500 DN 500
DAEKYO 6,230 DN 60
GKL 21,550 DN 350
Handsome 29,250 DN 550
