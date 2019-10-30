WJ COWAY 90,500 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 123,500 DN 3,500

IBK 11,800 DN 250

KorElecTerm 45,950 DN 850

NamhaeChem 8,310 DN 130

DONGSUH 17,500 DN 100

BGF 5,750 DN 60

SamsungEng 17,750 UP 950

SAMSUNG C&T 97,300 DN 1,200

PanOcean 4,520 DN 50

SAMSUNG CARD 33,650 DN 300

CheilWorldwide 25,450 DN 250

KT 26,600 DN 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 UP7000

LG Uplus 13,800 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 DN 1,500

KT&G 101,500 0

DHICO 6,240 0

LG Display 13,500 DN 200

Kangwonland 31,650 0

NAVER 154,500 UP 1,500

Kakao 138,000 DN 1,500

NCsoft 519,000 UP 6,000

DSINFRA 5,960 DN 110

DWEC 4,440 DN 35

Donga ST 92,400 UP 2,300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,350 DN 350

CJ CheilJedang 226,500 0

DongwonF&B 232,500 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 33,150 DN 350

LGH&H 1,247,000 UP 23,000

LGCHEM 305,000 UP 5,000

KEPCO E&C 20,500 DN 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,300 0

HALLA HOLDINGS 41,900 DN 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,250 DN 350

LGELECTRONICS 68,500 DN 500

Celltrion 204,000 DN 1,500

Huchems 22,050 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 UP 500

(MORE)