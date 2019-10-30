KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 90,500 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 123,500 DN 3,500
IBK 11,800 DN 250
KorElecTerm 45,950 DN 850
NamhaeChem 8,310 DN 130
DONGSUH 17,500 DN 100
BGF 5,750 DN 60
SamsungEng 17,750 UP 950
SAMSUNG C&T 97,300 DN 1,200
PanOcean 4,520 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 33,650 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 25,450 DN 250
KT 26,600 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 UP7000
LG Uplus 13,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 DN 1,500
KT&G 101,500 0
DHICO 6,240 0
LG Display 13,500 DN 200
Kangwonland 31,650 0
NAVER 154,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 138,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 519,000 UP 6,000
DSINFRA 5,960 DN 110
DWEC 4,440 DN 35
Donga ST 92,400 UP 2,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,350 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 226,500 0
DongwonF&B 232,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 33,150 DN 350
LGH&H 1,247,000 UP 23,000
LGCHEM 305,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 20,500 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,300 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,900 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,250 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 68,500 DN 500
Celltrion 204,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 22,050 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 UP 500
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
