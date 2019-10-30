KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 DN 1,200
KIH 68,200 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 29,900 DN 100
GS 49,900 DN 600
CJ CGV 34,050 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 14,150 DN 300
LIG Nex1 33,450 DN 750
FILA KOREA 57,500 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,800 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,260 DN 60
LF 19,500 UP 100
FOOSUNG 8,440 DN 120
JW HOLDINGS 6,150 DN 70
SK Innovation 159,000 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 20,300 DN 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 42,450 DN 150
Hansae 18,200 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 58,600 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 35,550 UP 50
KOLON IND 46,850 DN 650
HanmiPharm 335,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,010 0
emart 112,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY314 50 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 47,050 UP 2,000
CUCKOO 102,500 0
COSMAX 75,000 UP 3,300
MANDO 35,950 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 397,000 DN 3,500
INNOCEAN 64,500 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 31,450 DN 600
Netmarble 88,000 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S344500 DN7500
ORION 105,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 183,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 47,400 DN 300
HDC-OP 30,900 UP 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 29,250 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 DN 300
(END)
