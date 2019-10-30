HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 DN 1,200

KIH 68,200 DN 1,100

LOTTE Himart 29,900 DN 100

GS 49,900 DN 600

CJ CGV 34,050 DN 150

HYUNDAILIVART 14,150 DN 300

LIG Nex1 33,450 DN 750

FILA KOREA 57,500 UP 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,000 DN 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 33,800 DN 650

HANWHA LIFE 2,260 DN 60

LF 19,500 UP 100

FOOSUNG 8,440 DN 120

JW HOLDINGS 6,150 DN 70

SK Innovation 159,000 DN 3,500

POONGSAN 20,300 DN 1,350

KBFinancialGroup 42,450 DN 150

Hansae 18,200 DN 350

LG HAUSYS 58,600 DN 1,100

Youngone Corp 35,550 UP 50

KOLON IND 46,850 DN 650

HanmiPharm 335,500 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 7,010 0

emart 112,500 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY314 50 DN1100

KOLMAR KOREA 47,050 UP 2,000

CUCKOO 102,500 0

COSMAX 75,000 UP 3,300

MANDO 35,950 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 397,000 DN 3,500

INNOCEAN 64,500 DN 900

Doosan Bobcat 31,450 DN 600

Netmarble 88,000 UP 1,600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S344500 DN7500

ORION 105,000 UP 1,000

BGF Retail 183,500 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 47,400 DN 300

HDC-OP 30,900 UP 50

HYOSUNG HEAVY 29,250 DN 550

WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 DN 300

(END)