S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 30, 2019
All Headlines 16:37 October 30, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.359 1.360 -0.1
3-year TB 1.481 1.499 -1.8
10-year TB 1.753 1.777 -2.4
2-year MSB 1.454 1.469 -1.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.981 1.994 -1.3
91-day CD 1.440 1.440 --
(END)
