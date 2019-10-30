Doosan Infracore Q3 net plunges 40 pct on lower demand
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., a South Korean compact construction equipment maker, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit plunged 40 percent due to a slowdown in global construction markets.
Net profit for the three months ending Sept. 30 fell to 53.31 billion won (US$46 million) from 88.74 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
"A slowing economy in China and emerging markets dealt a blow to earnings results of the world's construction equipment makers," the statement said.
Operating profit fell 19 percent to 154.57 billion won in the third quarter from 191.49 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 0.6 percent to 1.86 trillion won from 1.85 trillion won during the same period.
Doosan Infracore is a unit of Doosan Group, a plant-to-robotics conglomerate.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(3rd LD) Wife of ex-justice minister arrested after 2-month probe
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
(3rd LD) Wife of ex-justice minister arrested after 2-month probe
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
U.S. sends reconnaissance plane to its air base in Japan