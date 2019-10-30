Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Infracore Q3 net plunges 40 pct on lower demand

All Headlines 16:56 October 30, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., a South Korean compact construction equipment maker, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit plunged 40 percent due to a slowdown in global construction markets.

Net profit for the three months ending Sept. 30 fell to 53.31 billion won (US$46 million) from 88.74 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

"A slowing economy in China and emerging markets dealt a blow to earnings results of the world's construction equipment makers," the statement said.

Operating profit fell 19 percent to 154.57 billion won in the third quarter from 191.49 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 0.6 percent to 1.86 trillion won from 1.85 trillion won during the same period.

Doosan Infracore is a unit of Doosan Group, a plant-to-robotics conglomerate.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
