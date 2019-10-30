Yonhap News Summary
The following is second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Hundreds rally, call for Japan's apology on anniversary of forced labor ruling
SEOUL -- Hundreds of people, including victims of Japan's forced labor during World War II, held rallies in Seoul on Wednesday demanding Tokyo's apology, marking the first anniversary of a landmark ruling that soured ties between the two countries.
On Oct. 30 last year, the Supreme Court here upheld a 2013 appeals court ruling ordering a Japanese steelmaker to pay 100 million won (US$85,646) each to four South Koreans for wartime forced labor and unpaid work during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-45.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks closed lower for the second consecutive session Wednesday as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings and awaited a U.S. rate decision, analysts said. The Korean won weakened against the greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 12.42 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,080.27. Trading volume was moderate at 410.99 million shares worth 5 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), with losers overwhelming gainers 565 to 263.
-----------------
S. Korea to send working-level diplomat to Moscow nonproliferation conference
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to send a working-level diplomat handling the North Korean nuclear issue to an international nonproliferation conference in Moscow next week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The ministry has decided to send an official from its office of Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs to the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference slated to take place in the Russian capital from Nov. 7-9.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon recalls his late mother's hard but 'happy' life
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday his mother was apparently anxious about him being at the center of a choppy political world.
The 92-year-old, Kang Han-ok, died Tuesday evening at a Busan hospital after suffering from an illness for a long time. Busan, about 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is Moon's hometown.
-----------------
(LEAD) LG Electronics Q3 net down 30.5 pct on sluggish mobile biz
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit dropped 30.5 percent from a year earlier due to its lackluster mobile business.
The South Korean electronics maker said its net earnings stood at 345.7 billion won (US$296 million) in the July-September period, compared with 497.1 billion won a year ago.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean 'ajumma' gain confidence with English
SEOUL -- "Hi everyone," a middle-aged woman donning an emerald-colored ballroom gown and a fancy updo hairstyle chirped at hundreds of middle-aged and elderly women.
"Hi," the excited crowd echoed back.
"Welcome to the 18th English Speech Contest of Ilsung Middle and High School. I'm Kim Hyun-ja, first grade of high school. I'm very glad to be here ... I'm afraid of making mistakes," the middle-aged emcee said slowly but confidently.
(END)
