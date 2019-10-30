Foreign ambassadors visit Moon to mourn death of his mother
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The ambassadors of the United States, China, Russia and Japan offered their condolences to President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday over the loss of his mother.
Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Qiu Guohong and Russian Ambassador Andrey Kulik arrived at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in Busan at around 5:10 p.m., according to a pool report.
About 10 minutes later, they entered a mourning station for Kang Han-ok, who died from a chronic illness Tuesday at the age of 92.
Then, Japanese Ambassador Yasumasa Nakamine and the U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris went into the building.
The four envoys left together at around 5:55 p.m.
A Cheong Wa Dae official said the president accepted their requests to make condolence visits.
After the ambassadors paid their respects, President Moon had conversations with each of them, the official said.
Earlier in the day, Harris tweeted, "Deepest condolences to President Moon @moonriver365 for the passing of his mother Kang Han-ok. An amazing woman with an incredible history and remarkable legacy."
Canadian Ambassador to Seoul Micheal Danagher also issued a Twitter message, in Korean, expressing his "deep condolences" to Moon and other bereaved family members on behalf of his wife and all of the Canadian embassy staff.
A Catholic funeral mass for Kang will be held on Thursday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
