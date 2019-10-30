Daelim Industrial to acquire U.S. Kraton's chemical business
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major construction and petrochemical firm in South Korea, said Wednesday it will acquire a chemical business of U.S. Kraton Corp. for 618.2 billion won (US$529.9 million).
To acquire the Cariflex business of Kraton, Daelim Industrial will set up a subsidiary in the U.S., the company said in a regulatory filing.
The planned acquisition is aimed at helping bolster its line-up of higher-value chemical products, according to the filing.
Daelim Industrial is the No.-3 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity, according to recent government data.
