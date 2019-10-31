Korean-language dailies

-- Jeju Air aircraft's fearful return attributed to 8 malfunctioning software programs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. demands US$5 bln again in 2nd round of defense cost-sharing talks (Kookmin Daily)

-- Justice ministry to restrict prosecution office entry of reporter for false report, sparking controversy over media control (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to look into funding plans for high-priced apartment purchases (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Uncertainty over summit, no exit in sight for tension in S. Korea-Japan ties (Segye Times)

-- Eastman School of Music decides to delay performance in China after Beijing blocks entry of 3 South Korean orchestra members (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Korean forced labor victims file appeal with UN (Hankyoreh)

-- Samsung unveils new foldable smartphone (Korea Economic Daily)

