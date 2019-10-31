(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 31)

The revised election bill agreed on by the four parties is said to favor the minor parties. Under the bill, the total number of lawmakers directly elected by geographical constituencies will decrease by 28 from 253 to 225, with the number of proportional representatives increasing from 47 to 75. The number of proportional representatives to be distributed to each party will be determined by a complicated calculation. Parties may or may not select their proportional representatives from those unsuccessful candidates who narrowly miss out on direct election. When applied to the results of the previous general election, the bill is said to have decreased the number of seats won by the current two largest parties, the Democratic Party and the Liberty Korea Party.