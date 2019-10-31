Today in Korean history
Nov. 1
1950 -- The Korea Times, an English-language newspaper, publishes its first edition.
1987 -- South Korea's Marine Corps Headquarters reopens after its dissolution in 1973.
1989 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Poland.
1991 -- The vernacular daily Moonhwa Ilbo prints its first edition.
1999 - Kim Woo-choong, chairman of Daewoo Group, resigns, along with 14 other top company executives, to take responsibility for the group's insolvency in the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
2013 -- The Samsung Lions captures the championship of South Korean baseball for the third straight year. The Lions defeated the Doosan Bears 7-3 to capture the Korean Series in seven games, earning their third consecutive Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship and their seventh overall.
2015 -- President Park Geun-hye says she agreed with the Japanese and Chinese leaders to make efforts for regional peace as they revived a trilateral summit after more than three years.
