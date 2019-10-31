Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Oct. 31

All Headlines 09:08 October 31, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Unification minister's meeting with Hyundai Asan chief for talks about Mount Kumgang project

-- Moon's approval rating rises to 48.5 percent: Realmeter

-- Follow-up on Chile's cancellation of APEC summit

Economy & Finance

-- South Korea's industrial output

-- Samsung Electronics' third-quarter earnings report

-- Comments by central bank senior deputy governor on economy after U.S. rate cut
(END)

