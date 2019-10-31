Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Oct. 31
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Unification minister's meeting with Hyundai Asan chief for talks about Mount Kumgang project
-- Moon's approval rating rises to 48.5 percent: Realmeter
-- Follow-up on Chile's cancellation of APEC summit
Economy & Finance
-- South Korea's industrial output
-- Samsung Electronics' third-quarter earnings report
-- Comments by central bank senior deputy governor on economy after U.S. rate cut
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
U.S. sends reconnaissance plane to its air base in Japan
-
3
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
4
(LEAD) Cautious expectations of N. Korea expressing condolences over death of president's mother
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92