Samsung Electronics Q3 net more than halves on weak chip prices
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its net profit more than halved in the third quarter from a year earlier due to weak memory chip prices.
The net profit of the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker tumbled 52.3 percent to 6.3 trillion won (US$5.4 billion) in the July-September period, the company said in a regulatory briefing.
Its operating profit plunged 55.7 percent on-year to 7.8 trillion won, and sales slipped 5.3 percent to 62 trillion won in the three-month period, the firm said. The company logged a quarterly record high in operating profit during the third quarter of last year.
It marks the fourth consecutive quarter that the tech giant has reported an on-year drop in operating profit.
The operating income for the third quarter was above market expectations of 7.1 trillion won, based on the survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency on 21 Korean brokerage houses. The sales estimate stood at 61.3 trillion won on average.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
U.S. sends reconnaissance plane to its air base in Japan
-
3
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
4
(LEAD) Cautious expectations of N. Korea expressing condolences over death of president's mother
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92