Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 October 31, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 20/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0
Cheongju 21/07 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 20/06 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/07 Sunny 0
Busan 22/11 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
Most Saved
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
U.S. sends reconnaissance plane to its air base in Japan
-
3
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
4
(LEAD) Cautious expectations of N. Korea expressing condolences over death of president's mother
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92