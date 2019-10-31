Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

October 31, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 20/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/06 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/07 Sunny 0

Busan 22/11 Sunny 0

(END)

