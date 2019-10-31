Moon's approval rating rises to 48.5 percent: Realmeter
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has ascended to 48.5 percent amid news of his mother's death and some positive impact from his recent economy-related activities, Realmeter said Thursday.
According to its three-day poll from Monday, the rating gained 2.8 percentage points from last week's poll. It conducted a phone survey of 1,503 adults nationwide.
It marked the third consecutive week of rise in the proportion of those in support of the president, who's nearing the halfway point in his five-year tenure.
That of critics dipped 2.1 percentage points to 48.3 percent, according to the local pollster.
It cited apparent impact from the passing of Moon's 92-year-old, Kang Han-ok, on Tuesday and the president's participation in some events related to economic growth, including a conference on artificial intelligence.
The ruling Democratic Party's approval rating fell 0.7 percentage point to 39.9 percent, while that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party dropped 1.8 percentage points to 30.4 percent.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
U.S. sends reconnaissance plane to its air base in Japan
-
3
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
4
(LEAD) Cautious expectations of N. Korea expressing condolences over death of president's mother
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92