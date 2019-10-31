Seoul stocks open higher following Fed rate cut
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Thursday as investors welcomed a U.S. rate cut in a busy week of corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 11.81 points, or 0.57 percent, to reach 2,092.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index got off to a strong start on a U.S. stock rally after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected to spur growth in the world's largest economy.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.39 percent after the tech giant announced better-than-expected third-quarter earnings before the market opening.
Naver, the nation's top portal operator, gained 2.59 percent as its net profit jumped 24.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.
The local currency was trading at 1,162.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.3 won from Wednesday's close.
