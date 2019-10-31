(LEAD) Daewoo E&C Q3 net down 30 pct on weak sales
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 29.8 percent from a year earlier due to weak sales and increased costs.
Net profit for the July-September period was 47.5 billion won (US$40 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 67.7 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales plunged 23.7 percent on-year to 2.08 trillion won in the third quarter, while operating profit dipped 38 percent on-year to 119 billion won.
Daewoo E&C said decreased orders in 2018, caused by a delay in apartment business, coupled with a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses dragged down its third-quarter bottom line.
For the first nine months of the year, Daewoo E&C said it secured 7.4 trillion won worth of orders, achieving 70 percent of its annual target of 10.5 trillion won. The builder added it currently has an order backlog worth 32 trillion won.
The company said it expects to achieve better earnings next year since projects secured this year are generating stable revenues.
Daewoo E&C is the No. 5 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity.
Shares in Daewoo E&C fell 1.91 percent to 4,355 won on the Seoul bourse, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.15 percent gain. The earnings results were released before the market closed.
