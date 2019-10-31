Hyundai launches ix25 SUV in China to boost sales
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it has launched its ix25 sport utility vehicle in China to help revive sales in the world's biggest automobile market.
The ix25 compact SUV comes with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and has a fuel efficiency of 18.8 kilometers per liter. It carries safety features such as lane following assist, front collision avoidance and driver awareness warning systems, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai has partnered with Beijing-based search engine operator Baidu Inc. to provide a technology-based car-to-home service to woo young Chinese customers, it said.
In the January-September period, Hyundai's sales in China fell 21 percent to 443,490 vehicles from 561,152 units a year earlier, according to the company.
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
U.S. sends reconnaissance plane to its air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) Cautious expectations of N. Korea expressing condolences over death of president's mother
-
4
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row