Seoul stocks extend gains Thursday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Thursday morning as investors welcomed a U.S. rate cut in a busy week of corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 17.56 points, or 0.84 percent, to reach 2,097.83 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a strong start and widened gains in late morning trade after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected to spur growth in the world's largest economy.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.98 percent after the tech giant announced better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, expecting chip demand recovery next year.
Naver, the nation's top portal operator, jumped 5.18 percent after posting upbeat quarterly results.
Mobile carrier SK Telecom fell 0.43 percent as its earnings results showed lackluster net profit from equity losses from its chip-making subsidiary.
Leading refiner SK Innovation edged up 0.63 percent, although its third-quarter net profit tumbled 62 percent from a year earlier on inventory losses.
The local currency was trading at 1,161.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.3 won from Wednesday's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
U.S. sends reconnaissance plane to its air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) Cautious expectations of N. Korea expressing condolences over death of president's mother
-
4
Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone after prior notification
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row