The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:03 October 31, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.30 1.30
2-M 1.37 1.37
3-M 1.44 1.44
6-M 1.48 1.48
12-M 1.53 1.54
(END)
