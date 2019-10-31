(Yonhap Interview) CJ Logistics eyes more acquisitions for growth
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean logistics giant CJ Logistics Corp. is exploring gaining more acquisitions in the United States and Europe to boost its growth, a company executive has said.
CJ Logistics Senior Vice President Hong Sung-yong said acquisitions of foreign logistics companies could increase the company's access to multinational and foreign companies and win projects from them.
He did not elaborate on potential acquisition targets.
"We have focused on strengthening our presence in global markets by taking over companies mainly in China, Southeast Asia and the United States as we expect bigger mutual synergies in those regions going forward," Hong said Tuesday in an interview with Yonhap News Agency.
The logistics unit of retail-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group has acquired eight foreign companies since 2013 in its bid to become one of the world's top-tier logistics players in terms of sales.
The acquired firms include Des Plaines, Illinois-based DSC Logistics, Shanghai-based logistics firms CJ Smart Cargo and CJ Rokin Logistics, Indian logistics and transport company CJ Darcl and Vietnamese logistics firm CJ Gemadept Corp.
The company didn't provide the value of the mergers and acquisitions deals.
CJ Logistics plans to enter the Commonwealth of Independent States, Latin America and Oceania and explore business opportunities in a move to catch up with bigger rivals such as U.S.-based DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Switzerland's Kuehne + Nagel International and Germany's DB Schenker.
Helped by years of M&As, CJ Logistics earned 42.3 percent of its overall sales from its overseas operations in the January-June period, exceeding the ratio of 39.7 percent for the whole of 2018.
The executive expected the overseas earnings' ratio will be higher than last year in 2019.
In the first half, CJ Logistics posted sales of 4.97 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), up 16 percent from 4.29 trillion won a year earlier. Operating profit rose 14 percent on-year to 117.14 billion won in the first six months from 102.42 billion won.
But net profit plunged 89 percent to 4.6 billion won from 41.57 billion won amid a slowing global economy and seasonal factors in the first quarter.
To revive profitability, CJ Logistics will focus on freight-forwarding services between countries and contract logistics business in overseas markets, while maintaining its leading status in door-to-door parcel delivery and port services, which include loading, unloading, storing and delivery services, the executive said.
In China, the company will focus on the "cold chain" business in which foods and medicines are delivered in vehicles that maintain a consistently cold temperature. It will promote its home delivery service in countries like Thailand and Malaysia, he said.
CJ Group acquired a controlling 40.16 percent stake in Korea Express Co. in December 2011 and changed the name into CJ Korea Express and then CJ Logistics.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
