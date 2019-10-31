Minister, biz leaders to discuss N.K. demand for facility removal from Mount Kumgang
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul was to meet with the heads of South Korean operators of now-suspended tours to North Korea's Mount Kumgang on Thursday to discuss how to handle Pyongyang's demand for the removal of all resort facilities from the mountain.
Kim's meeting with Bae Kook-hwan, president of Hyundai Asan Corp., and Ahn Young-bae, president of the state-run Korean Tourism Organization, comes days after the North rejected Seoul's offer to hold talks about its demand for the removal of all South Korean-built resort facilities.
The North has said it would build its own international tourist zone at the mountain. The demand was seen as an expression of the North's frustration with the long-suspended tour project amid international sanctions on Pyongyang.
During Thursday's meeting, Kim is expected to exchange views on the North's demand and possible countermeasures to save the project considered a key symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation. Seoul has said it would try to find a "creative" solution to the issue.
The South Korean government and businesses invested in building resort facilities including hotels and restaurants necessary for tours to the mountain. In particular, Hyundai Asan, the operator of the tour program, spent around 800 billion won (US$68.7 million).
The government has said that the top priority is to protect the property rights of South Korean businesses in dealing with the Mount Kumang issue.
Launched in 1998, the tour program to Mount Kumgang was regarded as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation and economic cooperation.
Around 2 million South Korean tourists visited the scenic mounting until the project came to a halt in 2008 after a South Korean traveler was shot to death by a North Korean solider. Most of the facilities constructed there have been gathering dust ever since.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed in September last year to normalize the tour program when relevant conditions are met.
Little progress on its resumption, however, has been made amid worries that it could hurt global economic sanctions amid little progress in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
South Korean recently hinted at allowing individual trips to Mount Kumgang if progress is made in talks with North Korea in guaranteeing the safety of its citizens. It is still unclear whether the North will accept such a proposal at a time when it is seeking to remove all South Korean facilities from the mountain.
The North recently turned down Seoul's offer for a working-level meeting to talk about the Mount Kumgang issue, insisting on disusing the matter through the exchange of documents, without face-to-face contacts.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
