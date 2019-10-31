Trump-Kim summits lead to no decrease in N.K.'s WMD arsenal, capability: Heritage Foundation
By Yi Won-ju
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Two summits between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un led to no decrease in the communist nation's nuclear and missile stockpiles or its production capabilities, a conservative U.S. think tank said.
The Heritage Foundation made the point in the 2020 Index of U.S. Military Strength report released Wednesday, saying that Pyongyang "poses definite threats to the U.S. homeland" in addition to threatening American bases in South Korea, Japan and Guam.
"Despite two U.S.-North Korea summit meetings, there has been no decrease in North Korea's weapons of mass destruction (WMD) arsenal or production capabilities," the report said, referring to the meetings between Trump and Kim in June last year and in February this year.
"The U.S. intelligence community subsequently assessed that Pyongyang has increased its production of fissile material for nuclear weapons, and satellite imagery showed upgrades to missile, reentry vehicle, missile launcher and nuclear weapon production capabilities," it said.
Even though the North has fewer warheads than China and its means of delivery is questionable, the regime is also "less stable and less predictable, with a vastly lower stake in the international system," the report said.
"Pyongyang likely has already achieved warhead miniaturization, the ability to place nuclear weapons on its medium-range missiles, and an ability to reach the continental United States with a missile," it said.
The intelligence community assesses that the North "is unlikely to give up all of its WMD stockpiles, delivery systems, and production capabilities," the report said.
The report also stated that military confidence-building measures that the South and the North have taken under last year's military tension-reduction agreement have "not reduced the North's tactical or strategic conventional military threat to South Korea, nor do they represent progress in denuclearization."
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
