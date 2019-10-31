Insurance fraud claims rise 3.4 pct in H1
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Fraudulent insurance claims rose 3.4 percent in terms of payments in the first six months of this year to exceed 410 billion won (US$353 million), the financial watchdog said Thursday.
According to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), insurance scammers took 413.4 billion won through wrongful filings during the January-June period, up from 13.4 billion won a year earlier.
The watchdog detected 43,094 suspects in the cited period, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.
Fraud involving non-life insurance accounted for 90.3 percent of the total false claims.
Fraudulent auto insurance claims amounted to 177.7 billion won, or 47.6 percent, of the non-life insurance claims.
The FSS has been intensifying its crackdown on insurance scams in cooperation with related state agencies, including the prosecution and police.
