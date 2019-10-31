Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Insurance fraud claims rise 3.4 pct in H1

All Headlines 13:41 October 31, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Fraudulent insurance claims rose 3.4 percent in terms of payments in the first six months of this year to exceed 410 billion won (US$353 million), the financial watchdog said Thursday.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), insurance scammers took 413.4 billion won through wrongful filings during the January-June period, up from 13.4 billion won a year earlier.

Insurance fraud claims rise 3.4 pct in H1 - 1

The watchdog detected 43,094 suspects in the cited period, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.

Fraud involving non-life insurance accounted for 90.3 percent of the total false claims.

Fraudulent auto insurance claims amounted to 177.7 billion won, or 47.6 percent, of the non-life insurance claims.

The FSS has been intensifying its crackdown on insurance scams in cooperation with related state agencies, including the prosecution and police.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#insurance frauds-H1 tally
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!