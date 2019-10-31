Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother

All Headlines 14:13 October 31, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with pope's message, other details; ADDS photo, byline)
By Lee Chi-dong

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has extended a condolence message to President Moon Jae-in over the death of his mother, Kang Han-ok, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.

Kim delivered the message Wednesday afternoon through the truce village of Panmunjom, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.

It was conveyed soon after to Moon at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in Busan, where a mourning station for Kang was set up, she added.

President Moon Jae-in (R) wipes away tears after a Catholic funeral Mass for his mother at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in Busan on Oct. 31, 2019. (Yonhap)

Kim sent his "consolation" message for Moon, expressing his "deep condolence," Ko added.

Kang was laid to rest earlier Thursday after a Catholic Mass. Kang was a Catholic. The 92-year-old died from a chronic illness Tuesday.

Pope Francis also delivered a message, reading, "I was saddened to learn of the death of your dear mother Teresa Kang, and I assure you of my spiritual closeness during this time of sorrow."

He added, "Joining you in giving thanks to Almighty God for the example for her Christian faith and for the legacy of goodness she leaves behind, I pray that the Lord may sustain your family in his infinite mercy."

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kim Jong-un #Moon Jae-in #condolence
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!