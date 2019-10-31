Korea submits draft U.N. resolution calling for youth participation in disarmament efforts
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has submitted to a committee of the U.N. General Assembly a draft resolution encouraging youth participation in disarmament and nonproliferation efforts, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
On Oct. 17, Seoul proposed the resolution to the First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security issues. It marks Seoul's first such proposal to the committee as a "main sponsor," the ministry said.
The draft resolution is aimed at encouraging young people to more actively engage in disarmament or nonproliferation discussions or related decision-making processes in their countries and supporting efforts to cultivate future arms control professionals.
"We have pursued such a resolution based on the understanding that young people's participation in discussions on disarmament has been inadequate compared with discussions on other issues such as the environment," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"It is meaningful that this shows our country's will to lead this issue," he added.
Since its submission, 60 countries, including the United States, China and Japan, have joined Seoul's proposal as co-sponsors, the ministry said.
