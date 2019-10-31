Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung maintains top spot in smartphone market in Q3

All Headlines 15:11 October 31, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s smartphone share in the global market rose slightly in the third quarter from a year earlier to maintain its leading position, a report showed Thursday.

The Korean tech giant shipped 78.2 million smartphones for a 21 percent share in the July-September period, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics. The market share was up from 20 percent a year ago.

"Strong sales of the premium Galaxy Note 10 and mass-market A Series models boosted Samsung's smartphone shipments and profit during the quarter," Strategy Analytics said in a report.

China's Huawei Technologies Co.'s shipped 51.8 million to take up 18 percent of the market, which sharply went up from 14 percent a year ago, it noted.

Huawei posted a strong performance in its home turf on the back of a patriotic buying spree, offsetting uncertainty from North America and Western Europe following a U.S. ban on the Chinese company.

U.S. tech behemoth Apple's iPhone shipments stood at 46.9 million units, with a 12.4 percent share over the period, the market researcher said.

Despite its slight decline, the latest figure was Apple's best performance since last year, it added.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung #smartphone share #Q3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!