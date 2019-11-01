(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 1)

An orchestra from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester was scheduled to start a concert tour of eight Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Hangzhou, from Dec. 30 through Jan. 8. The Eastman Philharmonia — a group of more than 80 student musicians at the school in Rochester — attempted to push forward the tour after excluding the three Korean students in the beginning. But the school postponed the tour after it encountered strong criticism in America that it capitulated to the Communist Party of China. According to the school, its Chinese partner notified it in late September that the three Koreans could not get visas. Even though the school authorities contacted congressional leaders in the United States and the Chinese Consulate in New York to help the Korean students get visas, Beijing flatly denied any maliciousness.