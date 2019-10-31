KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,200 DN 450
NamyangDairy 470,500 DN 1,000
SLCORP 20,950 DN 300
Yuhan 224,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,800 DN 200
SK Discovery 22,450 UP 50
GC Corp 128,500 UP 9,500
BoryungPharm 13,450 DN 150
L&L 11,800 0
SsangyongMtr 2,290 UP 10
LG Corp. 69,400 UP 300
NHIS 12,100 0
SamsungElec 50,400 0
POSCO 211,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 50,500 DN 400
LS 48,500 UP 750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,200 0
HankookShellOil 331,500 DN 1,000
Handsome 29,200 DN 50
SGBC 38,100 DN 300
LOTTE 36,500 DN 200
AK Holdings 31,300 DN 450
AmoreG 84,600 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 122,000 DN 500
Binggrae 55,000 0
GCH Corp 20,800 UP 800
LotteChilsung 137,000 DN 2,500
Nongshim 242,000 UP 2,000
Hyosung 82,700 DN 1,000
Ottogi 565,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 21,800 UP 700
DaeduckElec 10,700 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 4,510 DN 10
HtlShilla 77,500 DN 900
DongkukStlMill 5,880 DN 90
Hanmi Science 43,600 0
SamsungElecMech 113,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 9,360 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 95,700 UP 4,100
KCC 226,000 UP 2,000
(MORE)
-
1
