KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,800 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 0
S-1 93,700 DN 600
DWS 34,450 DN 300
UNID 46,700 DN 250
KISWire 21,800 DN 300
LotteFood 431,500 DN 500
KEPCO 25,450 DN 400
SamsungSecu 33,600 DN 250
SKTelecom 237,000 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 45,600 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 73,700 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,150 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 201,500 DN 2,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,230 DN 40
SPC SAMLIP 91,900 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,000 UP 1,050
Hanon Systems 11,600 DN 50
SK 258,500 UP 2,000
DAEKYO 6,140 DN 90
GKL 21,250 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,400 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 42,500 DN 650
HITEJINRO 28,450 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 77,800 DN 900
HanmiPharm 333,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,700 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,230 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 192,000 UP 8,000
LF 19,650 UP 150
FOOSUNG 8,440 0
POONGSAN 20,150 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 41,950 DN 500
Hansae 18,100 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 59,500 UP 900
KOLON IND 47,250 UP 400
Youngone Corp 34,750 DN 800
HYOSUNG HEAVY 28,300 DN 950
