KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 October 31, 2019

HDC-OP 30,950 UP 50
DaelimInd 91,000 DN 1,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13300 DN100
KiaMtr 42,550 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 92,500 UP 5,300
SK hynix 82,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 609,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,950 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,250 UP 350
Kogas 39,300 DN 50
Hanwha 23,750 UP 200
Netmarble 89,900 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S341500 DN3000
ORION 106,000 UP 1,000
SBC 16,000 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 DN 450
TONGYANG 1,435 DN 10
Mobis 238,000 0
Daesang 21,450 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,810 0
TaekwangInd 1,097,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 5,860 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,300 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 14,600 UP 100
KAL 24,900 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,340 DN 30
Hanssem 63,400 UP 1,900
KSOE 122,000 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 16,350 UP 200
OCI 62,900 0
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,750 UP 600
KorZinc 434,500 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,250 0
SYC 48,250 0
Doosan Bobcat 31,500 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 43,450 UP 300
SKC 44,350 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,150 DN 20
IS DONGSEO 31,950 UP 350
