KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-Oil 99,700 DN 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 70,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 121,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 51,200 DN 100
Hanchem 93,800 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,750 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 66,900 DN 1,600
Celltrion 200,000 DN 4,000
Huchems 22,100 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,900 DN 700
KIH 67,800 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 30,250 UP 350
GS 49,650 DN 250
CJ CGV 33,750 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 14,150 0
LIG Nex1 33,650 UP 200
FILA KOREA 57,600 UP 100
KT&G 100,000 DN 1,500
DHICO 6,140 DN 100
GS Retail 38,250 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 UP2000
LG Uplus 13,450 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,600 DN 100
LG Display 13,650 UP 150
Kangwonland 31,350 DN 300
NAVER 164,000 UP 9,500
Kakao 141,500 UP 3,500
NCsoft 516,000 DN 3,000
DSME 28,150 DN 450
DSINFRA 5,650 DN 310
Shinsegae 236,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 30,900 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,550 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 227,500 DN 2,500
KPIC 119,000 UP 2,500
WJ COWAY 91,800 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,500 UP 1,000
