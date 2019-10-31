KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DB HiTek 17,000 DN 150
IBK 11,800 0
KorElecTerm 46,100 UP 150
NamhaeChem 8,300 DN 10
DONGSUH 17,500 0
BGF 5,750 0
SamsungEng 17,800 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 100,000 UP 2,700
PanOcean 4,395 DN 125
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 24,750 DN 700
KT 26,500 DN 100
MANDO 35,800 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 398,500 UP 1,500
INNOCEAN 64,200 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 50
ORION Holdings 15,800 DN 150
COSMAX 79,900 UP 4,900
BGF Retail 178,000 DN 5,500
SKCHEM 47,200 DN 200
LGInt 15,550 UP 100
JWPHARMA 28,950 UP 650
CJ 82,400 UP 800
LGH&H 1,261,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 307,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 20,550 UP 50
DongwonF&B 229,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,500 DN 1,800
DWEC 4,355 DN 85
Donga ST 101,500 UP 9,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,250 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 228,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 32,600 DN 550
JW HOLDINGS 6,240 UP 90
SK Innovation 160,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,950 DN 60
emart 111,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 50 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 48,150 UP 1,100
CUCKOO 104,000 UP 1,500
