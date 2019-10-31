DB HiTek 17,000 DN 150

IBK 11,800 0

KorElecTerm 46,100 UP 150

NamhaeChem 8,300 DN 10

DONGSUH 17,500 0

BGF 5,750 0

SamsungEng 17,800 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 100,000 UP 2,700

PanOcean 4,395 DN 125

SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 24,750 DN 700

KT 26,500 DN 100

MANDO 35,800 DN 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 398,500 UP 1,500

INNOCEAN 64,200 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 50

ORION Holdings 15,800 DN 150

COSMAX 79,900 UP 4,900

BGF Retail 178,000 DN 5,500

SKCHEM 47,200 DN 200

LGInt 15,550 UP 100

JWPHARMA 28,950 UP 650

CJ 82,400 UP 800

LGH&H 1,261,000 UP 14,000

LGCHEM 307,500 UP 2,500

KEPCO E&C 20,550 UP 50

DongwonF&B 229,000 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,500 DN 1,800

DWEC 4,355 DN 85

Donga ST 101,500 UP 9,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,250 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 228,500 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 32,600 DN 550

JW HOLDINGS 6,240 UP 90

SK Innovation 160,000 UP 1,000

BNK Financial Group 6,950 DN 60

emart 111,500 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 50 DN400

KOLMAR KOREA 48,150 UP 1,100

CUCKOO 104,000 UP 1,500

(END)